Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Court ruling clears Australian swimmer Jack to compete again

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 09:54
Court ruling clears Australian swimmer Jack to compete again

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was cleared Thursday to resume her competitive career after a doping case that forced her to miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it rejected appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency and Sport Integrity Australia, who called for a four-year ban instead of the two years she finished serving in July.

Jack had “on the balance of probabilities, established that she did not intentionally or recklessly consume the prohibited substance,” the court said in a statement.

Jack tested positive for the anabolic agent ligandrol ahead of the 2019 world championships. The 22-year-old swimmer, a four-time medalist in relays at the 2017 worlds, denied doping and blamed a contaminated supplement.

An Australian sports tribunal had recommended a four-year ban before she took the case to a previous CAS process to resolve. That eventual two-year ban was challenged by the two anti-doping bodies.

The freestyle specialist will turn 23 before the next world championships in May in Japan.

“After a 2 year and 3 month battle, I have finally received my final decision that my appeal case has been dismissed by the Court of Arbitration," Jack said in an Instagram post. “I am now free to do what I love with no restrictions and am so overwhelmed with joy . . . The nightmare is finally over."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-17 15:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school