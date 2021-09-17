Alexa
Met Opera to stage Anthony Davis' `X' on Malcolm X in 2023

By Associated Press
2021/09/17 10:55
NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will present its second work by a Black composer, Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” just two years after its first.

The company said Thursday that “X” will open on Nov. 3, 2023, in a staging by Robert O’Hara that will be conducted by Kazem Abdullah.

Baritone Will Liverman will sing the title role and soprano Leah Hawkins will sing in the staging, a co-production of the Met, Michigan, Opera Omaha and the Seattle Opera. The production will first be seen at Detroit’s Michigan Opera Theater next May 14 and travel to Omaha that October.

The Met opens its 2021-22 season on Sept. 27 with Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones," ending an 18-month gap in staged performances due to the pandemic.

“X” had its world premiere at New York City Opera in 1986. Davis, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Music for “The Central Park Five,” will rewrite “X” to have one intermission instead of two.

