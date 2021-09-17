Blackhawks agree to entry-level deal with D Nolan Allan

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Nolan Allan, their first-round pick in this year's NHL draft.

The team announced the deal on Thursday. The three-year contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an $870,000 salary-cap hit.

The 18-year-old Allan was selected by Chicago with the No. 32 pick. He helped Canada win the gold medal at the this year's U18 world junior championship, posting a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament.

Allan is playing for Chicago in a prospect showcase this weekend in Minnesota. Then the Blackhawks begin training camp next week.

Allan said he just wants to take everything in.

“I mean learn from these older guys and these guys that have been pros for a while and really see what I can take from them and take back to junior, to elevate my game,” he said.

Allan played in 16 regular-season games for Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League last season, finishing with a goal and an assist. He said he plans to return to Prince Albert this season.

