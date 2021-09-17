Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan to issue 1.2 million travel vouchers

Coupons can be used from November to April 2022

  364
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 14:04
Taiwan is issuing 1.2 million vouchers to boost the travel sector (CNA, Keelung City Government photo).

Taiwan is issuing 1.2 million vouchers to boost the travel sector (CNA, Keelung City Government photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a panoply of measures to boost the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Friday (Sept. 17) it would issue 1.2 million travel vouchers worth NT$1,000 (US$36.08) each.

The coupons will be awarded through a draw organized each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for four consecutive weeks, beginning Oct. 12, CNA reported. At a news conference Friday, the Tourism Bureau said each draw will have 300,000 winners.

The vouchers can pay for trips, stays at hotels, visits to sights, and treatments at hot springs, officials said. Registration for the draws will be possible from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29, with use of the vouchers valid from Nov. 1 until April 30, 2022.

The sooner one registers, the more chances one has of winning a voucher, according to the Tourism Bureau. The coupons are also available in digital form, but in neither form will change be given.

Based on the hope that 2.4 million people will use the vouchers, the government estimated their effect on the tourism sector at NT$5.8 billion. With other subsidy measures added, the total benefit to the industry should reach NT$12.4 billion, CNA reported.

The travel coupons come on top of several other promotional schemes, including the “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” worth NT$5,000 per person.
travel vouchers
travel industry
travel agencies
Tourism Bureau
Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post announces ways to get stimulus vouchers
Taiwan’s Chunghwa Post announces ways to get stimulus vouchers
2021/09/16 13:24
South Taiwan city to launch hot air balloon rides in October
South Taiwan city to launch hot air balloon rides in October
2021/09/15 15:45
Photo of the Day: Taiwan magpies live up to fierce reputation on stimulus vouchers
Photo of the Day: Taiwan magpies live up to fierce reputation on stimulus vouchers
2021/09/11 17:28
Taiwan unveils new stimulus vouchers
Taiwan unveils new stimulus vouchers
2021/09/09 12:59
Taiwan stays away from PATA online travel fair
Taiwan stays away from PATA online travel fair
2021/09/02 16:00

Updated : 2021-09-17 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school