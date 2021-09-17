Taiwan to issue 1.2 million travel vouchers

Taiwan is issuing 1.2 million vouchers to boost the travel sector (CNA, Keelung City Government photo). Taiwan is issuing 1.2 million vouchers to boost the travel sector (CNA, Keelung City Government photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid a panoply of measures to boost the economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced Friday (Sept. 17) it would issue 1.2 million travel vouchers worth NT$1,000 (US$36.08) each.

The coupons will be awarded through a draw organized each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for four consecutive weeks, beginning Oct. 12, CNA reported. At a news conference Friday, the Tourism Bureau said each draw will have 300,000 winners.

The vouchers can pay for trips, stays at hotels, visits to sights, and treatments at hot springs, officials said. Registration for the draws will be possible from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29, with use of the vouchers valid from Nov. 1 until April 30, 2022.

The sooner one registers, the more chances one has of winning a voucher, according to the Tourism Bureau. The coupons are also available in digital form, but in neither form will change be given.

Based on the hope that 2.4 million people will use the vouchers, the government estimated their effect on the tourism sector at NT$5.8 billion. With other subsidy measures added, the total benefit to the industry should reach NT$12.4 billion, CNA reported.

The travel coupons come on top of several other promotional schemes, including the “Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers” worth NT$5,000 per person.