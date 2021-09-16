Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/16 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 91 56 .619 _ _ 5-5 W-1 46-26 45-30
Toronto 82 64 .562 _ 8-2 W-1 41-30 41-34
Boston 83 65 .561 _ 4-6 W-2 44-29 39-36
New York 82 65 .558 9 ½ 4-6 L-1 41-31 41-34
Baltimore 47 99 .322 43½ 35 4-6 W-1 23-51 24-48
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 83 63 .568 _ _ 4-6 L-2 49-27 34-36
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11 10 3-7 W-1 36-36 35-37
Detroit 70 77 .476 13½ 12½ 6-4 L-1 39-36 31-41
Kansas City 66 80 .452 17 16 5-5 L-2 35-37 31-43
Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½ 18½ 4-6 L-1 34-40 30-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 86 60 .589 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-27 41-33
Oakland 79 67 .541 7 3 5-5 W-2 40-34 39-33
Seattle 78 68 .534 8 4 4-6 L-2 42-33 36-35
Los Angeles 72 74 .493 14 10 4-6 W-2 38-34 34-40
Texas 54 92 .370 32 28 6-4 L-2 32-40 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 68 .528 _ _ 5-5 L-2 37-36 39-32
Philadelphia 74 72 .507 3 4-6 W-2 42-32 32-40
New York 72 75 .490 5 3-7 L-3 43-31 29-44
Miami 62 84 .425 15 14½ 5-5 W-1 38-34 24-50
Washington 60 86 .411 17 16½ 4-6 L-1 34-41 26-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _ _ 7-3 L-2 40-31 49-26
St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½ _ 7-3 W-5 39-33 37-36
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½ 1 3-7 W-1 38-33 38-38
Chicago 66 81 .449 23½ 11 4-6 L-2 39-36 27-45
Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35 22½ 6-4 L-1 34-41 20-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 95 52 .646 _ _ 8-2 L-2 47-25 48-27
z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1 _ 8-2 W-6 52-23 42-30
San Diego 76 70 .521 18½ ½ 4-6 W-2 44-31 32-39
Colorado 68 78 .466 26½ 5-5 W-3 45-27 23-51
Arizona 47 99 .322 47½ 29½ 2-8 L-3 28-43 19-56

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-17 15:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school