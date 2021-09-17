AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted while walking past outside of a shopping mall in Seoul, South ... A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted while walking past outside of a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A woman receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in... A woman receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of September, the government said. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

Mariel Albia is inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The government continues to ur... Mariel Albia is inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The government continues to urge Filipinos to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases keep rising in the country. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A young Afghan girls stands next to her mother participating with other Afghan women against Pakistan and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, in New ... A young Afghan girls stands next to her mother participating with other Afghan women against Pakistan and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a ... A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a cinema in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cinemas in several cities shut during the deadly wave of coronavirus outbreak that hit the country in July were allowed to begin reopening with capacity limit as cases decline. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Miniature gardens are planted on the rooftops of unused taxis parked in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Taxi fleets in Thailand are givin... Miniature gardens are planted on the rooftops of unused taxis parked in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Taxi fleets in Thailand are giving new meaning to the term "rooftop garden," as they utilize the roofs of cabs idled by the coronavirus crisis to serve as small vegetable plots and raise awareness about the plight of out of work drivers. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Sept. 10-16, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com