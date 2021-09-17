Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/17 08:46
Miniature gardens are planted on the rooftops of unused taxis parked in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Taxi fleets in Thailand are givin...
A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a ...
A young Afghan girls stands next to her mother participating with other Afghan women against Pakistan and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, in New ...
Mariel Albia is inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The government continues to ur...
A woman receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in...
A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted while walking past outside of a shopping mall in Seoul, South ...

Sept. 10-16, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Updated : 2021-09-17 15:35 GMT+08:00

