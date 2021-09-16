Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/16 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 91 56 .619 _
Toronto 82 64 .562
Boston 83 65 .561
New York 82 65 .558 9
Baltimore 47 99 .322 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 63 .568 _
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11
Detroit 70 77 .476 13½
Kansas City 66 80 .452 17
Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 86 60 .589 _
Oakland 79 67 .541 7
Seattle 78 68 .534 8
Los Angeles 72 74 .493 14
Texas 54 92 .370 32

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-17 15:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school