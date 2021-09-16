Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/16 04:23
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed solidly higher Wednesday, shaking off some recent doldrums and giving the S&P 500 its biggest daily gain since late August.

Energy companies did particularly well as prices for crude oil and natural gas climbed, and Microsoft helped pull the tech sector higher after announcing a dividend increase and a new stock buyback program. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.65 points, or 0.8%, to 4,480.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.82 points, or 0.7%, to 34,814.39.

The Nasdaq rose 123.77 points, or 0.8%, to 15,161.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.46 points, or 1.1%, to 2,234.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.12 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 206.67 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 46.03 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.90 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 724.63 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 4,207.91 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,273.25 points, or 17.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.59 points, or 13.1%.

Updated : 2021-09-17 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school