Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/16 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 56 .616 _
New York 82 64 .562 8
Toronto 82 64 .562 8
Boston 83 65 .561 8
Baltimore 46 99 .317 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 63 .568 _
Cleveland 71 73 .493 11
Detroit 70 76 .479 13
Kansas City 66 80 .452 17
Minnesota 64 83 .435 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 85 60 .586 _
Oakland 79 67 .541
Seattle 78 68 .534
Los Angeles 72 74 .493 13½
Texas 54 91 .372 31

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 68 .528 _
Philadelphia 73 72 .503
New York 72 75 .490
Miami 62 84 .425 15
Washington 60 86 .411 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _
St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½
Chicago 66 80 .452 23
Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 95 52 .646 _
z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639 1
San Diego 76 70 .521 18½
Colorado 68 78 .466 26½
Arizona 47 99 .322 47½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

