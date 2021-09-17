Taiwan conducts multiple counterattack drills around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Han Kuang 37 live-fire exercise entered its fourth day on Thursday (Sept. 16) and saw multiple drills held around the nation simulating an enemy invasion.

In Taiwan’s fourth combat zone during an exercise to test the ability to fend off enemy ships coming toward shore, 50 M110A2 self-propelled howitzers, M109A2 self-propelled howitzers, and 155 howitzers were deployed at Pingtung’s Fenggang shooting range and fired off 150 rounds in approximately 20 minutes, according to CNA.

At Fanziliao in Taichung, located in the nation’s fifth combat zone, a joint anti-landing drill was carried out with M110A2 and M109A2 self-propelled howitzers laying down suppressive fire into the sea. Through this maneuver, the Army was able to verify the defense capabilities of its troops, Military News Agency reported.

During another exercise, a battalion of armored vehicles including M60A3 tanks and CM-21 armored vehicles rushed out from the brush to launch a counterattack on simulated enemy troops already stepping onto Hualien’s Beipu Beach, which is in the nation’s second combat zone.

The Han Kuang exercise, which was scaled back to the pandemic, will end on Friday (Sept. 17).