Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese prime minister Suga thanks Taiwan for medical equipment aid

Medical supplies reciprocal act of gratitude for Japan’s generous COVID vaccine donations

  112
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 09:57
Taiwan gifts Japan medical equipment. 

Taiwan gifts Japan medical equipment.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, on Thursday (Sept. 16) expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for its medical supply donations and stressed the strong bond between the two countries.

Japan and Taiwan have developed a firm friendship from helping each other in the event of natural disasters and pandemics, and the equipment pledged by Taiwan will be used wisely, Suga said in a tweet, both in Chinese and Japanese.

Taiwan has announced a donation of 10,000 pulse oximeters and 1,008 oxygen concentrators to the East Asian neighbor. The aid is intended as a token of gratitude for Japan, which has gifted Taiwan over 3.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), Taiwan’s representative to Japan.

Hsieh noted that local media have suggested growing demand for oxygen devices as many COVID patients recuperate at home, hence the aid from Taiwan. Taiwanese society has also thanked Japan in different ways, from running ads in Japanese newspapers to the landmark skyscraper, Taipei 101, displaying flashing thank-you messages, wrote CNA.

Japan's vaccine donations come as Taiwan has scrambled to inoculate its people against the virus after a local COVID surge in mid-May. As of Wednesday (Sept. 15), over 12.7 million doses have been administered, with 48.97% of the population having received one shot, according to official figures. However, only 5.22% of Taiwanese are fully vaccinated.
Taiwan
Japan
COVID
COVID-19
vaccines
oxygen concentrators
donations
Yoshihide Suga
Frank Hsieh

RELATED ARTICLES

Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
Louisa Coffee IPOs in Taiwan with share price of NT$118
2021/09/16 21:28
Adopted 'chicken' turns out to be Taiwan blue pheasant
Adopted 'chicken' turns out to be Taiwan blue pheasant
2021/09/16 18:33
Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform
Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform
2021/09/16 17:57
Owner of kindergarten behind Delta cluster tests positive for COVID
Owner of kindergarten behind Delta cluster tests positive for COVID
2021/09/16 16:57
Taipei mayor eyes 2024 presidential election in interview
Taipei mayor eyes 2024 presidential election in interview
2021/09/16 16:35

Updated : 2021-09-17 11:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school