3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF planes

  275
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/17 08:33
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday morning (Sept. 16), marking the 15th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Thursday’s incursion marks the 14th consecutive day Chinese planes have flown into Taiwan’s identification zone. Beijing has sent a mix of spotter planes, fighter jets, and bombers into the zone every day this month except for Sept. 2.

Since September of last year, Beijing has stepped up gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 EW. (MND photo)
3 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese planes on Sept. 16. (MND image)
