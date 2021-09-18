Taiwan needs roadmap out of COVID restrictions

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – At the beginning of this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that foreign spouses and children of Taiwan nationals can now apply for entry to the country.

This is absolutely the right decision and one that is long overdue. COVID-19 should never have been a reason for the state to split up families in this way.

While it's good news this rule has been changed, the move has once more shone a light on Taiwan’s broader handling of the pandemic. It is to be hoped this move will preempt a fundamental rethink of the entire policy.

It is important to stress at this juncture that, in the early days of the pandemic, Taiwan’s approach was absolutely right and has been held up as a model by much of the rest of the world.

Closing borders early in 2020 and again in May this year saved many lives, and it absolutely made sense to implement lockdowns to minimize further spread. However, the situation has changed and it's time for Taiwan’s approach to the pandemic to evolve.

It is now clear beyond any reasonable doubt the way out of this pandemic is vaccines. That is the only way the impact of the virus on a population can be managed and it is the only route back to normality.

Despite much criticism, the rollout of vaccines across Taiwan has been successful despite facing a number of unique challenges and roadblocks thanks to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). From a standing start in May, the Taiwan authorities have managed to get 48.97% of people vaccinated with a first dose while 5% of older and more vulnerable people have already received two doses.

Vaccine evolution

The debate about how effective COVID vaccines are after a single dose is still raging. Even so, AZ claims its vaccine provides 100% protection against hospitalization or death after a single dose and 70% protection against mild and moderate illness.

Moderna claims its vaccine offers 80.2% protection against mild and moderate illness after a single jab. Meanwhile, Pfizer/BioNTech is 52% effective against mild illness but up to 75% effective against severe illness.

The key distinction to make here is between the effectiveness of a vaccine against catching COVID-19 at all or against getting seriously ill and potentially dying from it. This is the fundamental decision the Taiwan government has to make now.

Does Taiwan want to continue to pursue a zero COVID policy and try to stamp the virus out entirely or does it want to use vaccines and other techniques like testing to manage and control the virus and begin to move life in Taiwan back to normality?

The blunt reality is this disease is not going to go away and a zero-COVID policy is not a viable long-term strategy. That’s why, with vaccination rates growing all the time, it is the right moment for the Taiwan authorities to begin plotting a roadmap back to normality.

To see the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, Taiwan just has to look to those countries whose vaccine programs are more advanced than our own.

In the U.K., which has been hit hard by COVID-19 over the past 18 months, at the time of writing 89.2% of the population had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine (primarily AZ and Pfizer) and 81.4% have received two doses. The U.K. has had no domestic COVID-19 restrictions in place since July 19 and is only quarantining arrivals from a few countries with especially high rates of COVID.

Going nowhere

The effectiveness of these vaccines can be seen in the fact that while positive tests for COVID have fluctuated since July 19, hospitalizations and death rates have remained consistently far below where they were before the vaccine rollout began. Indeed, the biggest concern in the U.K. is whether the efficacy of the vaccines might wane over time, which is why the roll-out of a third booster dose is expected to start soon.

But there is a general acceptance now that, much like flu, COVID-19 is an illness that we have to manage and live with rather than try to stamp out. Plenty of other countries have reached the same conclusion and only a handful of countries (typically those with low vaccine rates) are still pursuing a zero-COVID strategy.

It is time for Taiwan to decide when, not if, it is going to switch to a similar approach.

The first step is to decide at what point in its vaccine program, it is going to start to relax domestic restrictions. The authorities might decide that this is after all vulnerable groups have been double-vaccinated; after a certain percentage of the population as a whole has been double-jabbed; or simply when everyone who wants it has been offered a single jab and are therefore largely protected from the serious effects of COVID-19.

All of these options are credible, so it is one for the medical experts on the CECC to decide. The key thing is there needs to be clarity and advanced warning rather than making a snap decision that takes everyone by surprise.

Next, it is time to reassess border controls and open Taiwan up for business once more. This could mean allowing travelers from countries with low COVID-rates or high vaccination rates to enter Taiwan without quarantining.

Roadmap to normality

Perhaps the best option would be for Taiwan to start recognizing approved vaccines given in other countries and allow un-quarantined entry (with testing requirements) to those who have already been double-jabbed. This would allow a significant number of business travelers and those from democratic allies to enter Taiwan immediately and the number will grow all the time.

It is important to note that this will inevitably see cases arrive in Taiwan from overseas, which brings us to the final step.

The Taiwan obsession with daily case numbers has to end. There was a time when this data served a purpose, but it is now counter-productive and has the media and the public focusing on achieving zero-COVID, which is simply not sustainable in the long run.

Taiwan needs to announce a cut-off point when this data will stop being regularly released. It should be replaced by a renewed focus on vaccination rates, hospitalization rates, death rates, and progress towards the agreed targets for fully reopening society.

This needs to be done soon. Switching the narrative to driving up vaccination rates and showing how these are keeping serious illness and death at bay has to be the next stage if Taiwan is going to return to normality.

The benefits of reopening Taiwan are many. It will be a huge boost to businesses across the country and the tourism sector especially. There is a humanitarian case too, with many families still separated despite this week’s announcement.

But above all, it will allow life in Taiwan to return to normal for everyone, while a zero-COVID policy will drag this pandemic out for far longer than is necessary.