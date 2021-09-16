Alexa
Dutch foreign minister resigns over Afghan evacuation crisis

By Deutsche Welle
2021/09/16 18:40
Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag has resigned from office over the handling of the Afghan evacuation operation

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigned on Thursday following a vote of no confidence in parliament.

A parliamentary majority decided that she had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control.

Following the vote, Kaag immediately tendered her resignation.

"Your chamber has decided the Cabinet acted irresponsibly," Kaag said. "I can only accept the consequences of this judgment as the
minister with ultimate responsibility,'' she added.

MPs backed the censure motion against Kaag with a majority of 78 votes in favour to 72 against.

Dutch government was 'slow' to respond to developing crisis

In a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, Kaag conceded that the government response had been slow despite the rapidly deteriorating situation.

This meant that a number of Dutch citizens and locals who had worked as translators for Dutch forces were not evacuated in time. Others who did not make it onto evacuation flights included Afghans who had worked for media groups and non-governmental organizations.

The Dutch military managed to evacuate around 2,100 people from Afghanistan.

kb/rt (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-09-17 04:06 GMT+08:00

