Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol days after trading for his rights

By Associated Press
2021/09/16 01:40
Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol days after trading for his rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies announced the move Wednesday.

They acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league's luxury tax.

The 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons with Memphis. He averaged a career-low 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season with the Lakers. The 7-foot-1 center never found a regular role in the injury-plagued Lakers’ rotation while they lost in the first round of the postseason.

Gasol made three All-Star teams during his career with the Grizzlies, who first acquired his rights from the Lakers in the trade sending his older brother, Pau, to the Lakers in November 2008. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year was traded from Memphis to Toronto in February 2019, and he won a championship ring later that season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-17 01:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school