AP Top 25 Podcast: USC's makes change; FSU hits new low

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/16 01:05
Southern California head coach Clay Helton walks on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, ...

Southern California finally made the coaching change that seemed to be on the verge of happening for three years.

Clay Helton is out and USC will begin searching for a replacement with 12 weeks left in the college football season.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Bruce Feldman of Fox joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about what’s next for the Trojans in a coaching search that could go myriad ways.

Bud Elliott of 247 Sports also joins the show to discuss the state of Florida State after the Seminoles found a new rock bottom. Plus, Elliott and Russo preview Week 3 with their five most interesting games.

They go deep into the schedule, with an eye on teams such as Maryland and Michigan State, which have a chance to show their ceilings might be higher than expected in 2021.

And what's on the line in the marquee matchups that will take place in Happy Valley and The Swamp?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcast.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

