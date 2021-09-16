Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia

By Associated Press
2021/09/16 01:28
Afghan evacuees disembark the plane to board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. North...
Afghan evacuees disembark the plane and board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nort...
Afghan evacuees board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. North Macedonia has hosted a...
Red Cross workers give aid packages to the Afghan evacuees as they disembark the plane after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia,...
Afghan evacuees disembark the plane and board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nort...
An airport worker helps a woman, an evacuee from Afghanistan, after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, ...

Afghan evacuees disembark the plane to board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. North...

Afghan evacuees disembark the plane and board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nort...

Afghan evacuees board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. North Macedonia has hosted a...

Red Cross workers give aid packages to the Afghan evacuees as they disembark the plane after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia,...

Afghan evacuees disembark the plane and board a bus after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Nort...

An airport worker helps a woman, an evacuee from Afghanistan, after landing at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, ...

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in North Macedonia Wednesday to receive temporary shelter, under an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule.

Most of the evacuees worked for the “Turquoise Mountain” charity co-founded by Britain’s Prince Charles to teach traditional Afghan crafts.

After arriving on a flight from Qatar, the Afghans were tested for COVID-19 and taken to hotels near the capital, Skopje.

North Macedonia has agreed to temporarily host at least 750 Afghans who worked with U.S.-led international forces, as well as students, journalists and employees of non-governmental organizations.

The first group of 149 Afghan men, women and children arrived in late August.

Updated : 2021-09-17 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Chinese firm buys rights to sell Canadian mRNA vaccine in Taiwan
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Wan An air raid drill to take place across Taiwan today from 1:30-2 pm
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school