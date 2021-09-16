Alexa
Legia Warsaw beats Spartak Moscow as Europa League begins

By Associated Press
2021/09/16 01:05
Legia's Lirim Kastrati, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow an...
Legia's Lirim Kastrati celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia...
Spartak's Georgi Dzhikiya controls the ball during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw at the Otkritie Aren...
Spartak's head coach Rui Vitoria reacts after the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw at the Otkritie Arena, in...

MOSCOW (AP) — Legia Warsaw scored in stoppage time to beat Spartak Moscow 1-0 in the opening game of this season's Europa League group stage on Wednesday.

Spartak created far more chances than the Polish visitors but couldn't solve Legia's 41-year-old goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Legia took full advantage to snatch three points with a 91st-minute goal from substitute Lirim Kastrati off a cross from Ernest Muci.

Leicester and Napoli round out Group C and play Thursday.

Legia and Spartak played a day ahead of the week's other Europa League games to avoid a clash with Spartak's cross-city rival Lokomotiv Moscow, which hosts Marseille on Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-17 01:05 GMT+08:00

