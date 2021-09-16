Alexa
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says 'no chance' he lands at USC

By MARK LONG , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/16 00:08
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says "there's no chance” he takes the open job at Southern California.

“I'm here and committed to try to build an organization," Meyer added.

Meyer's name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won two national championships with the Gators (2006, 2008) and another with the Buckeyes (2014).

He stepped down after the 2018 season and spent two years working as a college football analyst at Fox Sports. Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return to the sidelines in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (0-1) lost their season opener 37-21 at Houston, a debacle of a debut that included 10 penalties, six dropped passes and three turnovers. Jacksonville essentially looked unprepared to play from the first snap.

Meyer expects a better performance Sunday against Denver (1-0).

“I was warned many, many, many, many times it's a journey; it's not a sprint,” he said. “We're healthy, attitudes are good, we have good players and we're building something.”

Meyer said earlier this month he didn't miss recruiting and has said repeatedly how different college football is now compared to when he stepped down for health reasons, pointing to the ever-changing landscape and the addition of rules allowing players to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

Updated : 2021-09-16 23:37 GMT+08:00

