NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|27
|33
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|27
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|14
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.