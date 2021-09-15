Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _
New York 81 64 .559 9
Toronto 81 64 .559 9
Boston 82 65 .558 9
Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 61 .576 _
Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½
Detroit 69 76 .476 14½
Kansas City 66 78 .458 17
Minnesota 64 82 .438 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 60 .583 _
Seattle 78 67 .538
Oakland 77 67 .535 7
Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14
Texas 54 90 .375 30

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Hernández 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-8) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-16 23:34 GMT+08:00

