WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Connecticut 24 6 .800
x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9
Washington 12 18 .400 12
New York 11 19 .367 13
Atlanta 8 22 .267 16
Indiana 6 24 .200 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 2
x-Seattle 20 11 .645
x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 3
x-Dallas 13 18 .419
Los Angeles 11 19 .367 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 85, Indiana 78

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-09-16 23:33 GMT+08:00

