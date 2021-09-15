Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 90 55 .621 _ _ 5-5 W-1 45-26 45-29
New York 81 64 .559 9 _ 3-7 W-2 41-31 40-33
Toronto 81 64 .559 9 _ 8-2 L-1 40-30 41-34
Boston 82 65 .558 9 _ 4-6 W-1 44-29 38-36
Baltimore 46 98 .319 43½ 34½ 4-6 L-4 22-50 24-48
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 83 61 .576 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-25 34-36
Cleveland 70 73 .490 12½ 10 3-7 L-1 36-36 34-37
Detroit 69 76 .476 14½ 12 6-4 W-2 38-36 31-40
Kansas City 66 78 .458 17 14½ 6-4 W-2 35-35 31-43
Minnesota 64 82 .438 20 17½ 5-5 W-1 34-39 30-43
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 60 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 45-27 39-33
Seattle 78 67 .538 3 5-5 L-1 42-32 36-35
Oakland 77 67 .535 7 3-7 L-3 40-34 37-33
Los Angeles 70 74 .486 14 10½ 4-6 L-2 38-34 32-40
Texas 54 90 .375 30 26½ 7-3 W-1 32-38 22-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 67 .531 _ _ 5-5 L-1 37-35 39-32
Philadelphia 72 72 .500 3 3-7 L-2 40-32 32-40
New York 72 74 .493 4 4-6 L-2 43-30 29-44
Miami 61 84 .421 16 14½ 5-5 L-1 38-34 23-50
Washington 60 85 .414 17 15½ 4-6 W-1 34-40 26-45
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 89 56 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-1 40-31 49-25
St. Louis 75 69 .521 13½ _ 6-4 W-4 39-33 36-36
Cincinnati 75 70 .517 14 ½ 3-7 L-3 38-33 37-37
Chicago 66 79 .455 23 6-4 W-1 39-36 27-43
Pittsburgh 53 91 .368 35½ 22 5-5 W-1 33-40 20-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-San Francisco 95 50 .655 _ _ 9-1 W-9 47-23 48-27
z-Los Angeles 93 53 .637 _ 7-3 W-5 51-23 42-30
San Diego 74 70 .514 20½ 1 3-7 L-5 44-31 30-39
Colorado 67 78 .462 28 5-5 W-2 45-27 22-51
Arizona 47 98 .324 48 28½ 2-8 L-2 28-43 19-55

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 8, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 10, Oakland 7

Boston 8, Seattle 4

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-2) at Kansas City (Hernández 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-6) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-8) at Tampa Bay (Enns 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-5) at Texas (Otto 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Detroit 1, Milwaukee 0, 11 innings

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 12:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 5-13), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-5), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-16 23:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20