Massachusetts man sentenced for signing for cocaine shipment

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 20:42
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man previously convicted of trying to smuggle three kilograms (about 6.5 pounds) of cocaine through Logan Airport in a wheelchair has been sent back to prison for signing for a shipment of cocaine sent to his home.

Emmanuelli Rojas-Moraza, 42, of Clinton, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Worcester to more than seven years behind bars, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

He was arrested in January 2020 after authorities reported intercepting a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine mailed to his address. U.S. Postal Inspectors said Rojas-Moraza signed for the shipment during a sting.

He pleaded guilty to drug charges in May.

His lawyers wrote in court papers that their client has long suffered from mental illness.

But the prosecutor said Tuesday that although Rojas-Moraza's mental struggles are well documented, there is no evidence suggesting he was not aware of what he was doing by accepting drug shipments.

Rojas-Moraza was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison in 2014 after admitting to trying to smuggle cocaine and heroin inside the wheels of a wheelchair on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

His lawyer in that case said he was likely a drug mule for “murderous drug traffickers."

Updated : 2021-09-16 22:05 GMT+08:00

