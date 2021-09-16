Global Aramid Fiber Market Playing a Pivotal Role in Expanding Chemical and Materials Industry (2022-2031)

“Global Aramid Fiber Market: Type, Application, Growth Rates and Shares, and Forecast: 2020-2030” is a report recently produced by Market.US. This market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the next 10 years. The global aramid fiber market is expected to reach a value of US$ 7,479 million by 2030.

Aramid fibers are a class of strong synthetic fibers that are heat-resistant. They are used in military and aerospace applications, for ballistic composites and ballistic-rated body armor fabric, in marine hull reinforcement, marine cordage, as a substitute for asbestos, etc.

Owing to the increased strength, heat and flame resistance properties, aramid fibers are increasingly being utilized for military and defense applications, as well as in the automotive and building & construction industries respectively. The rapid expansion of these end-use industries in recent years is expected to continue to have a profound impact on the revenue growth of the global aramid fiber market in the coming years.

Other factors expected to contribute to the expansion of this global market in the foreseeable future are the steady increase in working household incomes, and the heightened pace of industrialization occurring around the world.

In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the manufacturing and supply-chain operations of key industry players have been severely affected, resulting in decreased outputs. Furthermore, aramid fibers are not biodegradable, which then raises concerns about the use of non-eco-friendly products. Factors such as these may potentially restrain the future market of this industry to an extent.

By type, the market is segmented into Para-aramid, and Meta-aramid. By application, the market is divided into Optical Fiber, Rubber Reinforcement, Friction Materials, Aerospace, Security and Protection, and Tire Reinforcement.

Key industry players of the global aramid fiber market are DuPont de Nemours Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Industries Inc. (Toray Chemicals South Korea Inc.), Kermel S.A., Kolon Industries, HUVIS Corp., China National Chemical Corporation Limited (China National Bluestar Co. Ltd.), and X-FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., among others.

