Louisa Coffee goes public in Taiwan with IPO of NT$118

Coffehouse chain now operates more locations in Taiwan than any competitor

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 21:28
Louisa Coffee founder Huang Mingxian

Louisa Coffee founder Huang Mingxian (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Louisa Coffee, the Taiwanese coffeehouse chain that has the most stores in the country, will go public on Friday (Sept. 17), with its initial public offering set at NT$118 (US$4.07) per share, EBC reported.

According to Taipei Exchange data, Louisa Coffee, established in July 2015, serves affordable drinks such as coffee and tea, cakes, light meals, and coffee beans. In recent years, the chain has expanded quickly, reaching 487 stores in 2019 and breaking 500 in 2020.

This year, despite the pandemic, the company has still expanded. The total number of Louisa Coffee stores in Taiwan, including those under preparation, now stands at 524.

Due to its agreeable prices, the chain has become the top choice for people who like to hang out at coffee shops, according to the report.

As the chain continues to expand, it has also been successful in growing its earnings. The company earned an annual revenue of NT$1.5 billion and NT$124 million in net income after tax in 2019, a 140.9% growth year over year, with a stellar EPS of NT$14.91.

Last year, the chain raked in NT$1.98 billion, snagging net earnings of NT$143 million. This marked a 14.8% growth compared to the previous year, with an EPS of NT$9.29.

Louisa Coffee has been seeking to expand overseas, opening four stores in Thailand at the end of 2020, while it is surveying markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the U.S., and China. The company plans to adopt a joint venture strategy for its overseas operations, the report said.
