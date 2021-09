Wednesday Portoroz, Slovenia Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-0, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, def. Conny Perrin, Switzerland, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-1, 6-1.