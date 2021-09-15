Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fans to return for Indian Premier League's resumption in UAE

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 19:13
Fans to return for Indian Premier League's resumption in UAE

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The Indian Premier League will welcome back fans for the first time since the 2019 edition when the cricket competition resumes in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Organizers said Wednesday there will be “limited seating available,” without specifying exactly how many spectators will be allowed in for matches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The entire tournament in 2020 was played in empty stadiums, also in the UAE, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 edition started in India without fans in April but was suspended within a month because of positive tests for the virus in several franchises. The competition was switched to the UAE to be completed.

The Super 12s and knockout stage of the men's World Twenty20 tournament will also take place in the UAE in October and November.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-16 22:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20