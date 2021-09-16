Accelerate delisting of Chinese companies from American exchanges: Top US regulator

Flag of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Flag of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, expressed support in Congress on Tuesday (Sept. 14) for reducing the timeframe Chinese companies have to reach auditing compliance if they are listed on U.S. exchanges.

The chairman told the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs that his agency was in direct talks with Chinese regulators, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

His remarks coincided with a push for a bill, the Accelerating Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, that would cut the time American-listed Chinese companies have to submit a full accounting to U.S. regulators.

The U.S. Congress passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act last year, which requires all non-American companies to become SEC compliant within a three-year time frame or depart U.S. capital markets. The new bill, which has passed in the Senate but is reportedly struggling to get a vote in the House, would cut the time down to two years.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Senator John Kennedy, said he was “having a little trouble getting the House to take it up” and enlisted Gensler in the effort to help get the bill voted on, per SCMP.

Recently, a cascade of interventions by the Chinese Communist Party into the technology sector has slashed the value of a handful of Chinese companies publicly traded in the U.S., impacting American investors. This has led to a pause on Chinese IPOs and increased pressure on the U.S. government to shorten the window for the already listed companies to come into compliance.

Since the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, it has been required that foreign companies seeking to issue public stock on U.S. exchanges comply with U.S. accounting laws. The only places from which companies until now have been allowed to list in the U.S. without reaching SEC compliance have been China and Hong Kong, both of which cite national security concerns to prohibit foreign audits of the domestic audits of companies.