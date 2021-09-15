Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Elliott says 'wrong' that Leeds fails with red-card appeal

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 17:54
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is assisted after he got injured in a clash with Leeds United's Pascal Struijk during the English Premier League soccer mat...
Leeds United's Pascal Struijk leaves the pitch after seeing a red card for a foul on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the English Premier League socc...

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is assisted after he got injured in a clash with Leeds United's Pascal Struijk during the English Premier League soccer mat...

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk leaves the pitch after seeing a red card for a foul on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the English Premier League socc...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leeds defender Pascal Struijk will have to serve a three-match ban following his red card for a challenge on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott that left the teenager with a broken ankle.

Elliott thinks that’s unfair.

Leeds said Wednesday the club has failed with its appeal against Struijk’s sending-off, which happened in the second half of Liverpool’s 3-0 win in the Premier League at Elland Road. Elliott required a lengthy period of treatment before being carried off on a stretcher, and underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Elliott reacted to the news about Leeds’ failed appeal with a post on Instagram.

“Sorry about this Pascal,” Elliott wrote. “I think it’s wrong! But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive.”

Elliott has previously wrote on Instagram that his operation in London was a success

“The road to recovery starts now,” he said. “At the end of the storm there’s a golden sky.”

The 18-year-old Elliott has broken into the Liverpool team this season, starting the last three games in the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-16 20:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20