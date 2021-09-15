Alexa
FC Dallas 3, New York City FC 3

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 17:07
FC Dallas 1 2 3
New York City FC 1 2 3

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Obrian, 5, 4th minute; 2, New York City FC, Moralez, 2 (Medina), 20th.

Second Half_3, New York City FC, Medina, 8, 57th; 4, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 6 (Pepi), 63rd; 5, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 1 (Thorarinsson), 68th; 6, FC Dallas, Obrian, 6 (Ricaurte), 73rd.

Goalies_FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, James Maurer; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_Thiago, New York City FC, 90th+2.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Gjovalin Bori, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

___

Lineups

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Justin Che (Eddie Munjoma, 72nd), Jose Antonio Martinez (Matt Hedges, 72nd), Nkosi Tafari; Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal (Szabolcs Schon, 61st), Facundo Quignon (Andres Ricaurte, 61st), Brandon Servania (Bryan Acosta, 56th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo (Gedion Zelalem, 81st), Jesus Medina (Andres Jasson, 90th+5), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands (Maxime Chanot, 68th); Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (Thiago, 68th), Talles Magno (Heber, 81st).

Updated : 2021-09-16 20:32 GMT+08:00

