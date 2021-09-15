Alexa
China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/15 16:54
United Nations troops from Pakistan take part in the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County i...
United Nations troops break up fighting in a scenario where participants playing the role of civilians fighting over water resource during the Shared ...
United Nations troops extract samples of a mock terrorist who surrendered after a failed attack on a United Nations base during the Shared Destiny 202...
United Nations troop tend to a participant playing the role of injured civilian during a scenario where they pacify local civilians fighting over wate...
Participants playing the role of terrorists attack a United Nations base during the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation tr...
United Nations troop from Thailand take part in the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County in...
A participant playing the role of a terrorist surrenders after a failed attack on a United Nations base during the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Qu...
United Nations troops from Mongolia take part in the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County i...
Chinese United Nations troop practice sweeping for mines during the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Q...
Chinese United Nations troop take part in the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County in centr...
Participants playing the role of terrorists attack a United Nations base during the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation tr...
Chinese United Nations troop take part in the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County in centr...
United Nations helicopters take art in the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County in central ...
Participants in the role of refugees escaping fighting plead for help outside a United Nations compound during the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Qu...
United Nations troop break up fighting in a scenario where participants playing the role of civilians fighting over water resource during the Shared D...
Chinese soldiers let off signal flares during the Shared Destiny 2021 drill at the Queshan Peacekeeping Operation training base in Queshan County in c...

QUESHAN, China (AP) — China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday.

The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand.

They practiced mounting armed escorts, security patrols, construction of temporary bases, civilian protection and counterterrorism.

Chinese weapons, equipment and facilities were in the forefront throughout the exercises, underscoring the country’s standing as the largest contributor of peacekeeping forces among the seven permanent members of the U.N. Security Council. China has the world’s largest standing military with increasingly sophisticated capabilities to challenge the United States, its main global strategic rival.

In one simulated counterterrorism drill, an explosive-laden vehicle was driven toward a U.N. base while attackers shot at peacekeepers and threw Molotov cocktails. The drill was based on an incident where a Chinese peacekeeping base in Mali came under attack.

China currently has around 2,500 peacekeepers assigned to eight separate missions.

The exercise comes on the 50th anniversary of the recognition of the People's Republic as the representative of China at the United Nations, resulting in the expulsion of Taiwan, which Beijing continues to claim as its own territory to be brought under its control by military force if necessary.

The drills also come at a time of prolonged tensions between China and India over their disputed border and uncertainty over Afghanistan’s security after U.S. and foreign forces withdrew from the country in August.

Among the other participants in the exercises, Pakistan is a longtime ally of Beijing, while China in recent years has been courting Thailand through investment and military cooperation. Mongolia is sandwiched between China and Russia and is heavily dependent on its southern neighbor to purchase its natural resources.

Updated : 2021-09-16 20:31 GMT+08:00

