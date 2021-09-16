Taiwan’s Tainan sets up free beverage stations

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (first from left) (Tainan City Government photo) Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (first from left) (Tainan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —In light of the Environmental Protection Administration’s tea serving campaign, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Thursday (Sept. 16) activated a map to assist people in finding a free beverage at one of 1,314 stations in the city.

The map, which is on the city’s Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB) website, shows the locations of stations in the city that provide drinking water or tea without charge.

The mayor pointed out that serving tea is a highly altruistic Taiwanese custom and one that has a very human touch, CNA reported.

The EPB said the 1,314 serving stations are located within government office buildings, temples, churches, tourist attractions, cultural facilities, chain markets, bus and train stations, and boutiques across the city.

The bureau added that in addition to water, most stations provide wheat and herbal teas.

According to EPB staffers, the stations reduce the need to buy bottled water, helping people save money and protecting the environment. Taiwan produces over 1 billion bottles of water every year.