Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market Surpasses USD 238.7 Mn in 2020; Revenue Pool Hit by Industrial Downtime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Market.us

Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market is the title of an upcoming report offered by Market.US. This comprehensive market research report on the amino acid surfactants industry contains inputs, as well as information & data from both primary and secondary sources, that have been validated and verified by target market experts.

Apart from critical data and other related information, the report also includes factors that could be or are potential restraints to market growth, present & future key trends, recourses that can be leveraged for potential market expansion in untapped regions or countries, as well as factors that are presently fueling growth in the amino acid surfactants market.

The Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market was valued at UЅD $238.7 Мn in 2020, and is projected to register а САGR of 8.4% over the next 10 years.

Surfactants are compounds that lower the surface tension between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid, or between a solid and a liquid. They may acts as wetting agents, detergents, emulsifiers, dispersants, and foaming agents. Amino Acid Surfactants (AAS) are biodegradable and biocompatible surfactants obtained by condensation of natural amino acids with fatty acids of oleochemical source.

It also covers challenges or threats for new, as well as existing market entrants. The report presents a thorough study of revenues, key developments, strategies, historical data and information by major players that offer crucial perspectives/insights into various market scenarios. The global amino acid surfactants market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, end-use, as well as regions and countries.

On the basis of product type, the glycine-based surfactant segment accounted for the maximum number of revenue shares (29.6%) of the global amino acid surfactants market in 2019, and is also slated to index the highest CAGR, with an attractiveness index of 3.9, over the next 10 years. The glutamic acid-based surfactant segment is also anticipated to account for considerable revenue growth in the coming years.

In terms of application, the facial cleanser segment accounted for the majority revenue shares (34.4%) of the global amino acid surfactants market in 2019, and is slated to register the highest rate of revenue growth over the next 10 years. The shower gel application segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% in the coming years.

North America accounted for the majority revenue shares (30.5%) of the global amino acid surfactants market in 2019, and is slated to index considerable revenue growth, with an attractiveness index of 3.6%, over the next decade. The markets in Europe accounted for the second-most number of revenue shares respectively of this global market in 2019, but, is slated to register a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.