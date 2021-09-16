Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan premier identifies safety as key element for railway reform

Ministry of Transportation talking to unions, staff about corporatizing TRA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 17:57
Safety is the key issue in railway reform, says Premier Su Tseng-chang. 

Safety is the key issue in railway reform, says Premier Su Tseng-chang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has put safety and stability at the top of the agenda amid calls to turn the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) into a corporation, reports said Thursday (Sept. 16).

The government promised to reform the rail service operator following a train crash in Hualien County that killed 50 people in April. In the incident, a truck rolled from a construction site onto a track and was hit by a train about to enter a tunnel.

Improving railway safety was the main topic at Thursday morning’s regular weekly Cabinet meeting, CNA reported. The Ministry of Transportation emphasized the need to improve supervision of dangerous track segments, management of construction areas, testing of train drivers, and installation of speed limiting equipment.

The ministry said it wanted the attitude toward safety issues to change from passive to active. With that aim in mind, an independent professional body would start reviewing safety management at the TRA from the first quarter of 2022.

Apart from having sufficient quantities of tickets and seats available, train service needed to be punctual, while reform should focus on safety and stability, Premier Su said at the Cabinet meeting. He also told the TRA to take the high-speed rail system as an example, as any intrusion of an alien object on its tracks would cause the immediate suspension of services for safety reasons.

Turning to the issue of corporatizing the TRA, the Ministry of Transportation said discussions were ongoing with personnel, unions, and government departments about the rights of staff, the organization, and the handling of operating losses.
train
railways
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
Su Tseng-chang
reform
safety

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
Taiwan announces flight and rail cancelations, floodgates close as Typhoon Chanthu nears
2021/09/11 19:05
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
More train tickets for Mid-Autumn Festival to go on sale in Taiwan Saturday
2021/09/07 21:02
Hotels in Taiwan struggling with less than 20% occupancy rates
Hotels in Taiwan struggling with less than 20% occupancy rates
2021/09/07 16:08
2500-year-old human remains excavated during rail construction in Taiwan
2500-year-old human remains excavated during rail construction in Taiwan
2021/09/07 14:58
New Taiwan Railways bento meals celebrate restart of cruise tours
New Taiwan Railways bento meals celebrate restart of cruise tours
2021/09/03 15:21

Updated : 2021-09-16 18:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20