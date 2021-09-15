Alexa
Seoul: North Korea fires projectile toward eastern sea

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 11:50
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North Korean projectile flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday.

It gave no further details.

The launch came two days after North Korea said it had tested a newly developed cruise missile over the weekend. The test suggested North Korea is pushing to bolster its weapons arsenal amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

Updated : 2021-09-16 17:41 GMT+08:00

