10 trails in southwest Taiwan county recommended for Mid-Autumn Festival

Most challenging hikes include Youth Ridge, Mt. Dadong, and Dulishan trails

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 17:45
The Youth Ridge Trail (Chiayi County Government photo)

The Youth Ridge Trail (Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who have still not planned where to go and what to do during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival might want to consider hiking some of the 10 trails recommended by Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau Director-General Hsu Yo-jen (許有仁).

For anyone who has just taken up hiking, Hsu recommends an easy stroll along the Taixingyan Trail, Yejianghua River Trail, Dinghu Trail, or Mihu Trail, CNA quoted Hsu as saying. These are easy to walk on, and hikers can also smell fragrant flowers and admire the beautiful scenes of verdant tea fields, towering fir trees, and mist-shrouded forests along the way, the county official said.

For those who would like a little more of a challenge, he recommended the Rueitai, Shizhao, and Mt. Erjian trails. Netizens have gushed over the Mt. Erjian Trail, which mostly follows a ridgeline, describing it as a “friendly version of Green Tea Mountain.” The Rueitai Trail has scenery that mimics scenes in the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” while the Shizhao Trail offers vistas of tea fields and fir forests, according to Hsu.

The most challenging trails include the Youth Ridge Trail, Mt. Dadong, and Dulishan trails. The Youth Ridge Trail is blessed with the natural wonder of a porous rock wall, while the 7-kilometer Mt. Dadong Trail boasts views of peaks, sunrises, seas of clouds, and glowing sunsets, and a lookout deck at the top of the trail offers panoramic views, Hsu said.

The Dulishan Trail is the only trail in the country that zigzags up the mountain along a railway spiral, he added.

Taixingyan Trail (CNA photo)

Mt. Dadong Trail (CNA photo)
Updated : 2021-09-16 18:58 GMT+08:00

