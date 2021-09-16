Malt Market Five-Year Cumulative Revenue (2018–2022) To Be US$ More Than 110 Bn

Malt is a product that remains when cereal grains are partially germinated through the malting process. It develops certain enzymes which modify grains starch in various types of sugar and helps in breaking down proteins in grains to make yeast.

The global malt market is expected to value at approximately US$ 20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be US$ more than 110 Bn, which is expected to increase rather significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Malt Market: Dynamics

Rising disposable income, changing consumption pattern, and increasing beer production and consumption in developed and developing countries are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global malt market. In addition, the inclination of the younger generation towards unique flavored craft beer that is appealing and gives a new experience which is different from the standard segments of beers is another factor expected to drive the demand for the malt.

Furthermore, malt is used as an alternative for sugar in bakery, confectionery, food and beverage products owing to increasing health consciousness among the consumers regarding consumption of low sugar and healthy food products is a factor expected to support the growth of the global malt market.

However, over-consumption of beer increases the concentration of cholesterol and lower the homocysteine levels which is the major risk for heart diseases and is a factor expected to hamper growth of the global malt market.

Global Malt Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global malt market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global malt market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.7% over the forecast period.

Global Malt Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, source, brewer, application, and region. The product type segments include dry extract, malt flour, and liquid extracts. The source segments include barley, rice, rye, wheat, and others. The brewer segments include single malt, specialty malt, and standard and base malt. The application segments include beer, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and whiskey. The regions covered in the analysis include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The liquid extracts segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segments, and is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period.

By Source: The barley segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other source segments, and projected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.3% over the forecast period.

By Brewer: The standard and base malt segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other source segments, and projected to register highest CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period.

By Application: The beer segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other source segments, and projected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.4% over the forecast period.

By Region: The market in Europe accounted for the highest revenue share in the global malt market. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of over 6.6% during the forecast period.

Global Malt Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global malt market include profiles of some of major companies such as Malteurop Groupe S. A., Soufflet Group, Société Coopérative Agricole Axereal, GrainCorp Limited, Crisp Malting Group Ltd., China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited, Muntons plc, Simpsons Malt Limited, Rahr Corporation, and The Malt Company (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The Global Malt Market: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2027 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global malt market for 2017–2027.