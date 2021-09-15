Alexa
Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 09:52
Miami 0 1 1
Toronto FC 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Miami, Makoun, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+5 minute.

Goalies_Miami, Nick Marsman, John McCarthy; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Mavinga, Toronto FC, 31st; Gregore, Miami, 53rd; Laryea, Toronto FC, 61st; Delgado, Toronto FC, 67th; Robinson, Miami, 68th; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 72nd.

Red Cards_Kemar Lawrence, Toronto FC, 37th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Gianni Facchini, Robert Schaap. 4th Official_Geoff Gamble.

___

Lineups

Miami_Nick Marsman; Jorge Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam (Brek Shea, 55th), Christian Makoun; Jay Chapman (Blaise Matuidi, 82nd), Gregore, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro (Julian Carranza, 75th), Indiana Vassilev (Federico Higuain, 55th); Robbie Robinson.

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga; Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Jacob Shaffelburg, 5th), Richie Laryea (Justin Morrow, 82nd), Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo; Ifunanyachi Achara (Eriq Zavaleta, 90th+3).

Updated : 2021-09-16 17:28 GMT+08:00

