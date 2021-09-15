Columbus 2, New York Red Bulls 1

|New York Red Bulls
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Columbus
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 5 (Yearwood), 25th minute.
Second Half_2, Columbus, Nagbe, 2, 74th; 3, Columbus, Berry, 5, 88th.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, AJ Marcucci; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.
Yellow Cards_Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 33rd.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Jeffrey Greeson, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Tom Edwards (Andres Reyes, 59th), Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Youba Diarra, 73rd), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Fabio, 46th), Dru Yearwood (Caden Clark, 39th); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 67th).
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor (Josh Williams, 60th); Luis Diaz (Miguel Berry, 70th), Derick Etienne (Alexandru Matan, 60th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 6th), Lucas Zelarrayan; Marlon Hairston (Liam Fraser, 60th), Gyasi Zardes (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 87th).