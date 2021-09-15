Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Berry scores in 88th minute, Crew beat Red Bulls 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 10:10
Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah, center, collides with New York Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez, left, in front of Crew defender Harrison A...
New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala, right, passes in front of Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam during the first half of an MLS soccer m...
New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin, left, fall in front of Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah during the first half of an MLS soccer match in...
New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres, right, heads the ball in front of Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam during the first half of a...
New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, controls the ball in front of Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (26) during the first half of a...
Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam left, controls the ball in front of New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan during the first half of an MLS s...
Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes, left, heads the ball over New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin during the first half of an MLS soccer match in ...
New York Red Bulls goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci warms up before the start of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Sep...

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah, center, collides with New York Red Bulls midfielder Omir Fernandez, left, in front of Crew defender Harrison A...

New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala, right, passes in front of Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam during the first half of an MLS soccer m...

New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin, left, fall in front of Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah during the first half of an MLS soccer match in...

New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres, right, heads the ball in front of Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam during the first half of a...

New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan, right, controls the ball in front of Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (26) during the first half of a...

Columbus Crew defender Saad Abdul-Salaam left, controls the ball in front of New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan during the first half of an MLS s...

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes, left, heads the ball over New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin during the first half of an MLS soccer match in ...

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper A.J. Marcucci warms up before the start of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Sep...

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry scored 14 minutes apart late in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Columbus (8-11-6) had lost eight of its last nine, including two straight defeats. New York (6-11-5) is winless in nine straight visits to Columbus, including the playoffs. New York’s last win at the Crew was a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Nagbe headed in a rebound in the 74th to tie it at 1. Berry had a rebound fall to feet at the back post and he got past his defender to send it by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel in the 88th.

New York scored in the 25th when Patryk Klimala sent home a loose ball in front of the net.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-16 17:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Cops bust New Taipei woman for running marijuana ring
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20