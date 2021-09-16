Alexa
Indonesia reopens business, work visa applications

Southeast Asian country still not ready for international tourism

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 16:43
Indonesia is allowing visa applications, but only for a limited number of categories.

Indonesia is allowing visa applications, but only for a limited number of categories. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia is accepting applications for work and business visas as the number of new COVID-19 cases keeps falling, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 15).

However, all prospective visitors from the age of 12 and up will have to present proof of vaccination, while landing visas and visa waivers are still out of the question, CNA reported.

Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly announced the new rule Wednesday, opening up the country to applicants for visas which were suspended due to the pandemic. Foreigners looking to work in Indonesia or visit on a business trip are welcome to file an application for a “visit visa,” a short-term “limited residence visa,” an “ITAS” limited stay visa, or an “ITAP” permanent residency visa.

The applications are to be completed through an online process, while prospective travelers also need to express their agreement with Indonesian epidemic prevention rules and present the necessary health insurance documents, the CNA report said.

Indonesia
visas
visa waiver
vaccinations

