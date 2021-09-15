Alexa
Hayes scores season-high 31 to lead Atlanta past Indiana

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 09:21
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 31 points, Courtney Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-78 on Tuesday night for coach Darius Taylor's first home victory.

Hayes scored 15 points in the third quarter as Atlanta turned a 43-39 halftime deficit into a 66-61 lead entering the fourth. Hayes finished 11 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Indiana can clinch the best chance at winning the draft lottery with one more loss in its final two games or a win by New York.

Candice Dupree also scored 15 points for Atlanta (8-22). Monique Billings added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams blocked five shots.

Kelsey Mitchell led five starters in double figures with 18 points for Indiana (6-24). Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Lindsay Allen added 14 points, Emma Cannon scored 13 and Victoria Vivians 12.

Tiffany Mitchell (left knee) and Jessica Breland (left thumb) did not play for Indiana.

Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention

