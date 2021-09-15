Alexa
Titans sign kicker Randy Bullock, put safety Hooker on IR

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 07:27
FILE - In this Aug 21, 2021, file photo, Tennessee Titans' Sam Ficken, right, boots a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as punter Brett Kern...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have another new kicker, signing Randy Bullock off their practice squad, and safety Amani Hooker becomes the latest starter on injured reserve.

The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, a day after releasing kicker Michael Badgley.

Tennessee signed Bullock to the practice squad Saturday when it put kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve with an injured right groin. Badgley was the first kicker promoted from the practice squad and given a chance, but he missed an extra point and a field goal in the 38-13 loss to Arizona.

Bullock was a fifth-round draft pick in 2012 by the Houston Texans. He spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals making 21 of 26 field goals, and the Titans are his sixth NFL team. Bullock has converted 83.2% of field goals in his career, making 168 of 202 field goals and 215 of 225 extra points.

Hooker, who tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season, left the opener with a foot injury.

The Titans also signed tight end Tommy Hudson to the practice squad.

