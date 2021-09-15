Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Astros starter Odorizzi to 10-day IL after covering first

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 08:23
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) stands on the mound as umpire Larry Vanover, a team staff member, left, Carlos Correa, left rear, a...
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sep...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (17) stands on the mound as umpire Larry Vanover, a team staff member, left, Carlos Correa, left rear, a...

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sep...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Houston Astros put starter Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right foot soreness from a play when he covered first base.

Odorizzi’s roster spot was filled by right-hander Zack Greinke, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injury list Tuesday to make his first scheduled start in 16 days. His previous start was also on the road against the Rangers, on Aug. 29.

Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI Tuesday,

Odorizzi was hurt in the second inning of the series opener on Monday night. After taking the toss from first baseman Yuli Gurriel while running to the bag, Odorizzi shortened his steps to touch the base and get out Nick Solak.

The pitcher's expression immediately after the play showed that something didn't feel right. Odorizzi was also clearly bothered when he went back to the mound and stood there momentarily before calling out the athletic trainer. He grimaced when throwing a warm-up pitch and then immediately exited the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-16 15:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province