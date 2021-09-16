Christie's NFT auction to feature Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yu's collections to be featured by Christie's in upcoming online sale. (Christie's photo) Hong Kong actor Shawn Yu's collections to be featured by Christie's in upcoming online sale. (Christie's photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asia's first-ever online non-fungible token (NFT) auction, organized by international auction house Christie's and featuring Hong Kong celebrity Shawn Yue's (余文樂) collections of virtual and physical art, begins Friday (Sept. 17).

Aimed at young collectors, the prestigious British auction label's forthcoming online auction, titled "No Time Like Present," features an NFT art sale. NFTs serve as digital certifications and are stored on blockchains.

All the items in the auction are from Yue's personal collection, including images from Yuga Labs' "Bored Ape Yacht Club" and Larva Labs' signature "CryptoPunks" and new "Meebits."

In addition to the sale, the style icon's physical collection, which includes George Condo's masterpiece "Nun and Priest" along with a rare Rolex Daytona Paul Newman Reference 6263 wristwatch, will be auctioned, according to the Christie's website.

Over his 20-year career, the actor has also been a model and singer. He left a strong impression on movie audiences with his performances in the crime-action film series "Infernal Affairs," "Initial D," and rom-com "Love In A Puff."

The art sale reflects Yue's passionate pursuits in both life and art, said Christie's. Per the star's wish for his 40th birthday, part of the sale's proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Hong Kong Foundation in Hong Kong and Macau.

Christie's noted that the donation is aimed to help children ages 3-17 with critical illnesses and enrich the human experience with hope, strength, and joy.

The auction will go online at 11 a.m on Friday.



"Bored Ape Yacht Club" by Yuga Labs (Christie's image)



"CryptoPunks" (Christie's image)



"Meebits" by Larva Labs (Christie's image)