Taiwan attends space conference and expo hosted by India

NSPO to organize space exploration event in November

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/16 14:48
Taiwan attends a space organization event hosted online by India (CNA, Taiwanese office in India photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Space Organization (NSPO) is attending the International Space Conference and Exhibition hosted by India in the hope of establishing a cooperative relationship on space technology with the South Asian country, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The Sept. 13 to Oct. 4 event is taking place online by video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CNA reported. In addition to Taiwan, seven other countries have their national space organizations participating, with the Australian Space Agency as the major partner, and 14 centers of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) are represented at the event.

The NSPO said its weather-related photography is useful for disaster prevention around the world, while it can also offer its work on typhoon prediction to other nations. One of the aspirations of the Taiwanese space group is to sign a document of cooperation with its Indian counterpart, the report said.

The NSPO also invited Indian and other groups to attend “iCASE 2021,” the international conference on astronautics and space exploration it has scheduled for Nov. 16-18.
space
National Space Organization
NSPO
India
Taiwan-India relations
iCASE 2021

Updated : 2021-09-16 15:56 GMT+08:00

