Pearl FALCO Launches Kickstarter Project 'Pearl of Hope' to Help the Underprivileged Children

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 September 2021 - Pearl FALCO today announced the launch of its annual Kickstarter initiative, Pearl of Hope, to create educational opportunities for underprivileged children in the Philippines and Himalayas.





It is hoped that this initiative empowers the children to reach their full potential and excel in school by providing them with tuition assistance. Donors will be able to help change a child's future with the purchase of Pearl FALCO Jewellery. Through this initiative, 10% of the proceeds from each purchase will go directly to the "Pearl of Hope" fund.





Maiko Makito, Owner and Managing Director of Pearl FALCO, commented, "This campaign complements Pearl FALCO's corporate social responsibility (CSR) objective and commitment to provide financial assistance to the less-privileged children especially at a turbulent time like this. Education offers children the best pathway to a better life and no child should to be denied that opportunity regardless of their present circumstances. Through Pearl of Hope, we hope to provide more educational opportunities to the children for them to pursue their dreams, now and in the future."





"We are extremely excited with this year's Pearl of Hope Challenge, knowing that it will be timely for the Christmas season, as a gift to the children. We hope this year will be a fantastic experience for all of those taking part and raise more funds for a wonderful cause." She added.

Since its inception in 1987, the Pearl of Hope campaign has granted more than 50 educational scholarships to underserved children all over Asia. Many of Pearl FALCO team members have donated to the program from their own salaries and the team in Ise Japan also includes recipients of the grant who have graduated from college.

With this campaign, Pearl FALCO also hopes to connect Ise Shima, the birthplace of cultured pearls, with the rest of the world, helping more people learn about timeless pearl jewellery.

How The Pearl Of Hope Challenge Works

Each Pearl FALCO necklace contains 50 pieces of 8mm Akoya pearls, with a total value of S$4250. With that, 1 Akoya pearl is approximately S$85. Each donor may choose the number of pearls they would like to purchase, making the Pearl of Hope campaign affordable for everyone.

For more information on Pearl of Hope, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pearlfalco/beautiful-luxury-pearls-from-japan-share-a-pearl-of-hope

