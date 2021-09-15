Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gunmen abduct migrants staying at hotel in central Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 05:50
Gunmen abduct migrants staying at hotel in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 20 suspected migrants were kidnapped from a central Mexico hotel early Tuesday, authorities said.

The San Luis Potosi state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the victims were believed to be Haitian and Venezuelan migrants who were staying at the hotel in Matehuala.

Before dawn Tuesday, three SUVs carrying armed men arrived at the Hotel Sol y Luna and abducted the guests, prosecutors said. Authorities were still trying to confirm the exact number of people taken, but the identification documents of some were found inside rooms.

The abductors apparently also took the hotel's log of its guests.

Costlier migrant smuggling operations often put up their clients in small hotels as they move them north. Organized crime gangs traditionally charge a tax for each migrant moved through their territory. If that tax is not paid or a rival smuggling group sees an opportunity, such abductions can occur.

Updated : 2021-09-16 14:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Video shows 15 high-rises blasted to smithereens in China's Kunming
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Chinese mouthpiece warns of 'severe military measures' if US changes name of Taiwan office
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Virologist urges Taiwan to think about when to lift all COVID restrictions
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Foreign spouses and children of citizens may apply to enter Taiwan
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Taiwanese woman ignores COVID fine, has property seized
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Two-headed snake found in south Taiwan elementary school
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
Video shows 4-year-old forced into solitary quarantine in Fujian, China
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
102 Vietnamese workers violate indoor crowd limit in northern Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
Taiwan's CECC looking to loosen Level 2 limits on Sept. 20
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province
UN forces Colorado high school to refer to Taiwan as Chinese province