Dolphins place DT Raekwon Davis on IR with knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/09/15 05:43
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, meaning the defensive tackle will miss at least three games.

Davis injured a knee in the Dolphins’ season-opening win at New England on Sunday. This weekend’s game against Buffalo will be the first he misses in his career, after appearing in all 16 games for Miami during his rookie season in 2020.

Davis had 40 tackles last season, second in the NFL among rookie defensive linemen behind only Washington’s Chase Young.

Davis will also miss, at minimum, games against Las Vegas (Sept. 26) and Indianapolis (Oct. 3). The earliest he could return to the field is an Oct. 10 game against Tampa Bay.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-16 14:27 GMT+08:00

